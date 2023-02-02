Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,097 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 202,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 176.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

