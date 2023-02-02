TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.29.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.