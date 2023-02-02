EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 116.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC stock opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $152.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

