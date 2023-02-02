Quantbot Technologies LP Has $552,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

