TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.