Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,419 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

IOVA stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

