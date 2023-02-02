Arvest Trust Co. N A Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Tesla were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

