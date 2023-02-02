Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $159,000 Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Beauty Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.