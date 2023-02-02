Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 7,949,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 24,049,572 shares.The stock last traded at $43.26 and had previously closed at $43.55.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

