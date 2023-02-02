Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $176,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vimeo by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 519,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

