Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.13% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

