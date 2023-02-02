TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,763,947 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,763,947 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tesla worth $1,093,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.