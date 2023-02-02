63,174 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.