Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 377,855.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crescent Energy by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, CFO Brandi Kendall acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $116,110. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crescent Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $3.39. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 130.62%. The business had revenue of $864.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.