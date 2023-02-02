7,188 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Tesla by 81.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 214.9% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Tesla by 188.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.5% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.