Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TRI opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.