Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 44,337 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PTEN opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.