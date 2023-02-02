Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,313 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.