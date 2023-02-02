Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

