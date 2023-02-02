Quantbot Technologies LP Has $517,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

