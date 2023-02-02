Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $104,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

