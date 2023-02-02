Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

