Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average is $217.87.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.