Quantbot Technologies LP Has $505,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 867.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

