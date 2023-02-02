Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 109.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 1,208,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Frontline Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.