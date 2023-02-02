EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

