Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,431,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.