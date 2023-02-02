Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,777.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,777.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,924 shares of company stock valued at $93,924. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.81 on Thursday. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

