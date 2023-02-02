TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.43.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $598.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

