Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 101.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avnet by 245.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

