Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,062 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Ryerson worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $5,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,579.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 243,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

