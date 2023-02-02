Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,888 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,966 shares of company stock worth $7,247,046 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXNX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

