Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 1,910.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

