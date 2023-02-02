EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

