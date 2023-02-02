Quantbot Technologies LP Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of MarineMax worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.25 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $682.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

