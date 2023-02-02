Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,881 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,217 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,748 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.