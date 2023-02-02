Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $526.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.61 and a 200 day moving average of $481.77. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

