Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $94.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

