Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $462,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

