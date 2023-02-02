Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $108.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

