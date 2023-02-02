Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $465,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after buying an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after buying an additional 276,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

