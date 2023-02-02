Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,365 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1,653.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar stock opened at $247.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $298.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,491,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

