Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Trading Down 5.2%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.04 and last traded at $88.58. Approximately 346,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,422,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

