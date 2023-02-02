Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 545 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

