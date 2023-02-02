Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Company Profile

NYSE:UL opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

