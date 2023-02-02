Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.