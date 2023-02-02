Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

