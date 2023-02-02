Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $442.59 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $365.25 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

