Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VYM opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

