Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

